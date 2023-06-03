Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $89.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

