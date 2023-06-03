Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

