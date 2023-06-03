Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Actiam N.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Actiam N.V. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 34.5% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $411,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

