Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7,456.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,723 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,714,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $411,145,000 after purchasing an additional 569,201 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 621,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $149,166,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

