Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.