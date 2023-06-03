Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,932,000 after buying an additional 153,877 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,168,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,185,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

