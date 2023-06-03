Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

