Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

