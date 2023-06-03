Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $441,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.72. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.