Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $457,000 Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 314,096 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.