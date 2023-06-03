Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $30,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $491,401.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,277,986.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,253,755 shares of company stock valued at $548,434,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 225.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

