Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

