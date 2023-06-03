Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $11,757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $54,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATV opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

