Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 905 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 513,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,410. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $919.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million.

Innoviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.