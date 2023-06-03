Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,110 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.