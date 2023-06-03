Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $840.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

