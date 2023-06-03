Mizuho Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:VMW opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. VMware has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of VMware by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,767 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware by 10.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 515,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in VMware by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 19,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in VMware by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

