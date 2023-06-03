MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.27. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

