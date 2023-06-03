MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 28.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.27. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.