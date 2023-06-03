Morgan Stanley Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

