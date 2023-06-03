Morgan Stanley Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $19.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

