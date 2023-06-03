Morgan Stanley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $424.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

