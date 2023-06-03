Morgan Stanley Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $56.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

