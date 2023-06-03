MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.71 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.