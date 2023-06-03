Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 6,449 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mueller Industries Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.10.
Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
