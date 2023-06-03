Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

