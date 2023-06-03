NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.08.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

