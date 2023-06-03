Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

