New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of New Gold worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 14,907.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,500,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,490,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after buying an additional 507,971 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,572,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

