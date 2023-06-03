NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.69. Approximately 947,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,137,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.