NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

