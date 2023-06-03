Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.35 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,408,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,229 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,354,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $181.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

