Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.69.

Nordstrom Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.48 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

