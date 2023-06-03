NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,351,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $393.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $971.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

