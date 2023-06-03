Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.