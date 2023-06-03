Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $66.53.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

