Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

