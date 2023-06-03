OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.44

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.44 and last traded at $119.18, with a volume of 11458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.