Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.7 %

OMI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

