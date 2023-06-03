Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

