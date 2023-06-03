PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 71.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 139.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PagerDuty by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 58.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

