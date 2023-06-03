PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

