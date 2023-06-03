PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.58.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

