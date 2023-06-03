Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.13.

NYSE:PSX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

