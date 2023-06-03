Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 70,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,723 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,714,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $411,145,000 after purchasing an additional 569,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 621,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $149,166,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its 200 day moving average is $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

