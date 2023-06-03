Piper Sandler Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

