PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

