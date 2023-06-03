PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.93 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

