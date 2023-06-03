PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 109 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 4.2 %

About White Mountains Insurance Group

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,428.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,408.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,410.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.