PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

